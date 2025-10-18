War Update: 74 Clashes Along Frontline Since Day-Start, Main Pressure On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Saturday, October 18, Ukrinform says.

Communities in border areas came under enemy artillery fire, including Serhiivske, Huta-Studenetska, and Khrinivka in Chernihiv region, as well as Stara Huta, Buniakyne, Novovasylivka, Brusky, and Bila Bereza in Sumy region. The settlements of Pishchane and Radkivka in Sumy region were hit by airstrikes.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors of the front, there were two combat clashes since morning. The enemy also carried out seven airstrikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and carried out 88 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including three attacks with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled five enemy assaults near Odradne, Kamianka, and Bolohivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses six times near Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the Russians carried out one attack near Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks near Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted two breakthroughs near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops conducted seven assault actions near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyn Yar.

The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest: Russian invaders launched 31 attacks, attempting to dislodge Ukrainian forces from their positions near Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Novoeconomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Kotliarivka. Ukrainian troops are holding their ground, having repelled all assaults.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy attempted to break through near Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, and Malynivka. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled nine assaults, while two battles are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy conducted no offensive actions, though Dolynka came under an airstrike.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked once near Stepove and launched an airstrike on Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian troops made three failed attempts to approach Ukrainian positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge. The village of Odradokamianka was hit by unguided rockets.

No significant changes were recorded in other sectors of the front.

As Ukrinform reported, during the night of October 18, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 136 out of 164 Russian drones.