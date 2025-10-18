Nagaland's Ruling Parties Merge To Form Unified NPF

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Oct 18 (IANS) The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), which dominates the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA), on Saturday officially resolved to merge with the Naga People's Front (NPF).

The BJP, with 12 MLAs and the NPF, with two legislators, are also constituents of the PDA. A senior leader of the NDPP said that during the party's sixth general convention, it was unanimously resolved that the NDPP would merge with the NPF.

NDPP President Chingwang Konyak, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang, many ministers and legislators, and leaders and workers from across the state took part in the important general convention, held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima.

The unification will officially take place on October 21 in the NPF General Convention, which also marks the party's 63rd foundation day celebration. All the NDPP leaders here extensively deliberated on the proposal of the amalgamation of the two Naga parties under the banner of the NPF, one of the oldest regional parties in India.

The NPF is a regional political party with a solid organisational base in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, besides Nagaland.

The NPF has 5 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur assembly, and it was a junior partner of the BJP in the state. The NDPP leader said that after detailed discussions, the day-long general convention unanimously adopted the resolution in accordance with the NDPP constitution.

“All the NDPP leaders welcomed and accepted the offer of the NPF to make one regional political party in the greater interest of the Naga cause and the Naga community,” the leader stated.

Terming the NPF's move as "mature and well-calibrated", the NDPP leaders expressed confidence that the merger will create a stronger and unified regional force to represent the voice and aspirations of the Naga people.

Recognising the leadership of both Konyak and Chief Minister Rio, the resolution credited their "absolute dynamism and political presence" for steering the party to its present standing.

Ahead of Saturday's convention, the senior leaders of both NDPP and NPF held a series of meetings and consultations to finalise the process of transition and also select the new team of leaders.

NDPP broke away from the NPF and was formed by CM Rio after he was suspended from the party in 2017.

Sources said that Rio is expected to lead the united NPF. Rio and Konyak described the unification resolution as a "historic step" to further boost regional unity and strengthen the Naga cause.