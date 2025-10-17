Congress Banks On Star Power To Reclaim Lost Ground In Nuapada
The list includes prominent leaders such as Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, and senior Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) released the list on Friday, aiming to galvanise support for its candidate, tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi. Other notable campaigners include Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, Kanhaiya Kumar, Alka Lamba, OPCC leader Bhakta Charan Das, Congress legislature party leader Ramachandra Kadam, and MP Saptagiri Ulaka.
Party insiders believe the presence of national leaders will energise grassroots workers and help the Congress regain its foothold in the region.
Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have also unveiled their campaign strategies.
The BJP has fielded Jay Dholakia and will be supported by Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jual Oram, and organisational in-charge Sunil Bansal.
The BJD, which has nominated former Minister Snehangini Chhuria, will be backed by former CM Naveen Patnaik and senior leaders Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Pranab Prakash Das, and Arun Sahoo.
With heavyweight leaders from all major parties entering the fray, the political temperature in Nuapada is set to rise sharply in the run-up to the bypoll.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment