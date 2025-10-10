Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List

XData Group , a European software development company specialising in digital banking solutions, has been named one of the winners of TechRound's SaaS66 2025 – an annual ranking that highlights the most promising SaaS innovators across the UK and Europe.

XData Group was created to help financial institutions overcome the complexity of launching and scaling digital services. Many banks and fintechs still face challenges with outdated infrastructure, fragmented tools and high development costs. XData Group set out to change that by building products that reduce development time and bring more flexibility to financial service providers.

Specialising in next-generation digital banking technology, the company provides a comprehensive banking suite, covering everything a bank needs apart from the core banking system itself. The suite includes ready-made modules for AML and compliance, CRM, trading platforms, mobile and online banking, and seamless integrations with payment systems and card providers.

XData Group's recognition within TechRound's SaaS66 list is proof that the company's approach and dedication are being recognised globally. Recently, the company has successfully transitioned from service-based development to building proprietary products. The company is now actively scaling its own solutions for the financial market - Comcora , a white-label BaaS platform, and ComplyControl , a RegTech provider helping financial institutions automate AML, sanctions screening, and regulatory audits through AI-driven infrastructure.

About XData Group

XData Group is a B2B software company headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, with offices in Spain and Armenia. Specialising in modern banking technologies, the company delivers front- and back-end development, UI/UX design, and full-cycle solutions for online financial services. XData Group is on a mission to make financial services more accessible, innovative, and user-friendly across Europe and beyond.

About TechRound's SaaS66

Founded in 2016, TechRound is one of the UK's leading startup and technology news platforms. The annual SaaS66 award celebrates companies that demonstrate strong growth potential, product innovation and a clear contribution to the SaaS landscape – from AI and cybersecurity to fintech and enterprise software. For investors, founders and industry leaders looking for standout SaaS companies, TechRound's annual list has become a prominent reference point.

