Jordanian Village Named Among World's Best Tourism Villages For 2025
The recognition comes under the fifth edition of the UNWTO's Global Tourism Villages Initiative, following the village's fulfillment of all the organisation's criteria, the ministry said.
Al-Azraq features a basaltic landscape, formed by ancient volcanic activity, and is home to historic landmarks such as, Qasr Amra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a prime example of early Islamic art; Al-Azraq Castle, dating to the late third century AD and used during the Great Arab Revolt; and Qasr Al-Harranah, which bears Greek inscriptions from an earlier Roman or Byzantine structure.
The village is also known for its ecological sites, including the Azraq Wetland Reserve, which protects the oasis and endangered fish species; the Shaumari Wildlife Reserve, dedicated to breeding rare animals; and the Dahek Reserve, famed for its unique geological formations.
The ministry said, the award highlights Al-Azraq Al-Shamali's unique natural, cultural, and touristic assets, which reflect Jordan's authentic identity and showcase the country's environmental and cultural diversity.– NNN-PETRA
