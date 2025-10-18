Ukraine To Receive EUR 165M In 2026 From Demining Capability Coalition

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

According to the statement, these preliminary agreements were announced by Rolandas Kiskis, the coalition coordinator and a representative of the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, during his visit to Ukraine.

During the meeting with specialists from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a draft operational plan for 2026 was reviewed for implementing the Coalition's Development Roadmap. It was determined that the funds will be used to purchase mechanized demining vehicles, mine clearance trawls, remote demining systems, pickup trucks, metal detectors, night vision devices, bomb suits, and anti-drone equipment.

The implementation of these planned measures will significantly strengthen Ukraine's capabilities in combat and humanitarian demining, accelerate the clearance of Ukrainian lands from explosive hazards, and facilitate their return to economic use.

Moreover, international partners will pool additional resources to conduct specialized demining courses and prepare Ukrainian specialists according to NATO and IMAS standards.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iceland and NATO's support group in Ukraine.

The Demining Capability Coalition consists of 23 countries: Ukraine, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, France, Finland, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Japan. Canada, the Netherlands, and the United States act as observers and partners of the Coalition.

Photo: Oleksandr Pavliuk