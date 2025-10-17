Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PDP's Para Slams 'RBA Quota Cut' As Move To Disempower Kashmiris

2025-10-17 06:08:29
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Waheed Para

Srinagar- PDP MLA Waheed Para on Friday said the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to“slash” the RBA quota is a“calculated attempt to disempower” Kashmiris.

The Pulwama legislator accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of advancing the“disempowerment agenda” and asserted that the Residents of Backward Areas (RBA) quota safeguards Kashmiri representation.

“The J&K government's cabinet sub-committee decision to slash the RBA quota under the guise of 'rationalisation' is a calculated attempt to disempower Kashmiris,” Para said on X.

The chief minister on Thursday said the Cabinet has accepted the sub-committee report on reservation, which would be sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approval. However, there was no word on what the contents of the report were.

On December 10 last year, the government had constituted the Cabinet sub-committee to look into grievances raised by various sections of aspirants against the existing reservation policy in the Union Territory.

Para said,“By endorsing it, @OmarAbdullah isn't defending equity, he's advancing the disempowerment agenda”.

In another post, Para sought the immediate release of the cabinet sub-committee report.

