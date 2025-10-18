Chronicles Of Victory (October 18, 2020): First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Fuzuli's Liberation From Occupation (PHOTO)
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.
On October 18, 2020, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.
Trend presents the post:
"Another victory of the Azerbaijani Army! The city of Fuzuli and several villages of the Fuzuli district are liberated from the occupation. During long years, many of our fellow citizens were longing for their native Land! So many of our compatriots have been dreaming to see their native lands again even for one time. Today, our Army that liberates the ancient Azerbaijani lands, makes dreams of millions of Azerbaijanis come true. This is the triumphant justice! This is because those are our native lands, land of our forefathers. I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier and officer. May Almighty Lord bless our Army, our People, our Motherland and the President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"
