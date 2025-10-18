Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky: Most Difficult Issue Will Be Territory, But Ceasefire Must Come First

2025-10-18 12:04:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement during a briefing following his talks at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrinform reports.

"Our position is that first we need ceasefire, so we need to sit and speak and to understand where we are. I think this is the most important first step," Zelensky said.

According to him, Trump understands this approach.

"I think the President [Donald Trump] understands that the most difficult question in any kind of negotiations, in any format, will be the issue of territory," Zelensky said.

As reported earlier, the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House has concluded. The key topic of the talks was how to increase pressure on Russia to achieve peace.

Trump earlier held what he described as a "very productive" call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Trump said he planned to meet with Putin in Budapest to discuss the possibility of ending the "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.

