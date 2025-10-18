Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
One Suspected Rebel Slain In Clash With Philippine Military

One Suspected Rebel Slain In Clash With Philippine Military


2025-10-18 12:03:43
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, Oct 18 (NNN-PNA) – A suspected rebel was killed, in a clash with Philippine troops, in Bulacan province, north of Manila, a military report said, today.

The report said, troops were responding to reports about the presence of armed men in a village, when they clashed with the band of 20 New People's Army (NPA) rebels, yesterday afternoon, in Norzagaray.

As the soldiers approached the target area, they were reportedly met with gunfire, resulting in a 10-minute firefight. The insurgents fled in the middle of fighting, leaving behind their dead comrade, one M14 rifle, and some jungle packs.

No soldier was either killed or wounded in the clash. NPA rebels have been fighting government troops since 1969.

Military data showed that, the NPA's personnel strength has declined since its peak of around 25,000 armed members in the 1980s.

Despite its dwindling fighters, the NPA continues to launch small-scale attacks in the countryside.– NNN-PNA

MENAFN18102025000200011047ID1110213459

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search