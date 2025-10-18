One Suspected Rebel Slain In Clash With Philippine Military
The report said, troops were responding to reports about the presence of armed men in a village, when they clashed with the band of 20 New People's Army (NPA) rebels, yesterday afternoon, in Norzagaray.
As the soldiers approached the target area, they were reportedly met with gunfire, resulting in a 10-minute firefight. The insurgents fled in the middle of fighting, leaving behind their dead comrade, one M14 rifle, and some jungle packs.
No soldier was either killed or wounded in the clash. NPA rebels have been fighting government troops since 1969.
Military data showed that, the NPA's personnel strength has declined since its peak of around 25,000 armed members in the 1980s.
Despite its dwindling fighters, the NPA continues to launch small-scale attacks in the countryside.– NNN-PNA
