Priyanka Chopra Reveals Which 'Pro' Untied Her Hair In The Absence Of Hubby Nick Jonas

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra revealed which 'pro' untied her hair after an eventful Diwali bash in London when husband Nick Jonas was not around.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of herself being assisted by her hairstylist.

Priyanka was heard saying in the video, "Well, Nick's not here in London, Luke is." Next, panning the video towards Luke, untying her hair, the 'Barfi' actress added, "We're getting in there, we are taking it off. Let's get it. That's how the pros do it. We're still going, though. It's stuck."

Luke also said repeatedly,“I'm under pressure here”, making Priyanka laugh.

Amidst all the laughter, Luke finally managed to undo PeeCee's hair, saying, "We're out." Towards the end of the video, we could see Priyanka giggling.

Dropping the clip on social media, Priyanka penned the caption, "Dream team.. but also when @nickjonas is not around.. the series continues.. @lukepluckrose the performance pressure was real (laughing face emoji). (sic)"

On Sunday, Priyanka treated the netizens with a video of her and Nick on their way to the airport, while Nick turned hairdresser for his better half.

While Nick was preoccupied with his hairdresser duties, PeeCee informed, "We are on our way to the airport, recording live."

Adoring her husband on his latest skill set, Priyanka said, "You're getting good at it."

To this, Nick revealed that he is multi-tasking at the moment- helping his wife with her hair and also enjoying a baseball match on the television.

We could also hear a laughing PeeCee saying in the end, "All is well in the world".

On Wednesday, PeeCee shared glimpses of all the goodies she had picked up for her daughter Malti Marie during her recent travel across continents.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress dropped an image of the airport haul she picked up for Malti on Insta. The photo featured a trolley stacked with gifts, including a cute pink-and-blue toy bag.

“Ummmmm. Mamas coming home anyone relate?” Priyanka captioned the still.