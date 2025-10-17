University Of Jordan Student Wins First Place In 10,000-Meter Race At Amman International Marathon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra)-- Mohammad Al-Mahdi Musleh, a student from the Department of Social Work at the Faculty of Arts at the University of Jordan, won first place in the 10,000-meter race during the Kingdom Championship part of the 15th edition of the "Bromine Amman International Marathon."The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Prince Firas bin Raad, concluded on Friday with the participation of more than 5,000 runners from Jordan and several Arab and foreign countries.Musleh's victory came after an outstanding performance that enabled him to surpass his competitors and earn the gold medal deservedly during the award ceremony, which was attended by Minister of Youth Dr. Raed Al-Adwan, members of the Board of Directors of the Jordanian Marathon Association the event's organizer under the slogan "Run in the Heart of Amman", as well as representatives from Jordan Bromine Company.Musleh's achievement is particularly remarkable as it reflects unwavering determination and a powerful spirit of challenge. Despite losing his sight, he has proven that with willpower one can overcome obstacles and achieve success demonstrating that perseverance and resolve can indeed lead to victory and gold, adding yet another bright accomplishment to his record of achievements.