Mongolian Parliament Passed Resolution To Dismiss PM

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ULAN BATOR, Oct 18 (NNN-APA) – The Mongolian parliament, yesterday passed a resolution, to dismiss Prime Minister, Gombojav Zandanshatar.

The draft resolution was approved by a vote of 64 percent, in the country's 126-seat parliament, or the State Great Khural.

Based on the results of the vote, Zandanshatar was dismissed, and was instructed to continue to perform his duties until a new prime minister is elected.

On Oct 10, more than 50 members of the legislature submitted a motion to have Zandanshatar dismissed from his post, citing constitutional violations and concerns about governance, with the prime minister's recent appointment of a new minister of justice and home affairs at the centre of the controversy, according to reports.

On Jun 13, Zandanshatar was appointed as prime minister, at the proposal of the ruling Mongolian People's Party.– NNN-APA