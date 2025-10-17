Dhanteras 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance & Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dhanteras 2025: The much awaited festival of Diwali is just a few days away, which kicks off with Dhanteras. Devotees across India are gearing up for the puja, which will be performed in the evening. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine. Additionally people buy items of gold or silver on this day. Here's a glimpse at Dhanteras puja muhurat, significance, among other details. Dhanteras 2025 timings This year, Dhanteras is today, October 18, Saturday. According to the Drik Panchang, the puja muhurat will begin at 07:15 PM and end at 08:19 PM. Pradosh Period: 5:52 PM 8:20 PM, October 18, Saturday Trayodashi Tithi begins: 12:18 PM, October 18, Saturday Trayodashi Tithi ends: 1:51 PM, October 18, Saturday Dhanteras 2025: What is the puja muhurat for Delhi? Check city-wise timings The exact start and end times of several astrological periods including Trayodashi Tithi and Pradosh Kaal depend on the sunrise and sunset timings. Thus the puja muhurat for Dhanteras also varies from one city to another depending on the local sunrise and sunset timings. Dhanteras is derived from the word 'Dhan' (wealth) and 'Teras' (13th day of Krishna Paksha that falls in the month of Kartik). Here are the city-wise Dhanteras timings for 2025:

City Dhanteras puja muhurat Pune 7:46 - 8:38 pm New Delhi 7:16-8:20 pm Kolkata 6:41-7:38pm Mumbai 7:49 -8:41pm Hyderabad 7:29-8:20 pm Gurgaon 7:17-8:20 pm Chandigarh 7:14-8:20 pm Jaipur 7:24-8:26pm Bengaluru 7:39-8:25pm Ahmedabad 7:44-8:41pm Noida 7:15-8:19 pm

During Dhanteras celebrations, Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber while observing the Pradosh fast. In addition to gold and silver jewellery, people also purchase copper, silver, and brass utensils.

Dhanteras: Significance

Dhanteras is derived from the word 'Dhan' (wealth) and 'Teras' (13th day of Krishna Paksha that falls in the month of Kartik). On the occasion of Dhanteras, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber seeking blessings for wealth, prosperity and well-being.

| Dhanteras 2025: Know the date, muhurat and ritual timings in the US and Canada

Invoking Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras is said to bring riches and good luck, while Lord Ganesha is worshipped to remove barriers in business or other auspicious endeavours.

Worshipping Kubera is believed to bring financial stability and success in business.

Dhanteras puja vidhi

On Dhanteras, people begin their day by cleansing rituals, including bathing, home cleaning, worshipping gods and making sweet dishes. Many decorate their house with flowers, attractive lights, etc. Many also light earthen lamps at night in different corners of their houses and decorate their house's entrance with Rangoli designs.

| Bank holiday on Diwali 2025: Are banks closed for Dhanteras on October 18?

On this day many people also light a lamp with four faces, and place it at the entrance gate for Yamaraja, the god of death. This ritual is thought to protect family members from untimely death throughout the year.