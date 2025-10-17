Dhanteras 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance & Other Details
|City
|Dhanteras puja muhurat
|Pune
|7:46 - 8:38 pm
|New Delhi
|7:16-8:20 pm
|Kolkata
|6:41-7:38pm
|Mumbai
|7:49 -8:41pm
|Hyderabad
|7:29-8:20 pm
|Gurgaon
|7:17-8:20 pm
|Chandigarh
|7:14-8:20 pm
|Jaipur
|7:24-8:26pm
|Bengaluru
|7:39-8:25pm
|Ahmedabad
|7:44-8:41pm
|Noida
|7:15-8:19 pm
During Dhanteras celebrations, Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber while observing the Pradosh fast. In addition to gold and silver jewellery, people also purchase copper, silver, and brass utensils.Dhanteras: Significance
Dhanteras is derived from the word 'Dhan' (wealth) and 'Teras' (13th day of Krishna Paksha that falls in the month of Kartik). On the occasion of Dhanteras, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber seeking blessings for wealth, prosperity and well-being.Also Read | Dhanteras 2025: Know the date, muhurat and ritual timings in the US and Canada
Invoking Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras is said to bring riches and good luck, while Lord Ganesha is worshipped to remove barriers in business or other auspicious endeavours.
Worshipping Kubera is believed to bring financial stability and success in business.Dhanteras puja vidhi
On Dhanteras, people begin their day by cleansing rituals, including bathing, home cleaning, worshipping gods and making sweet dishes. Many decorate their house with flowers, attractive lights, etc. Many also light earthen lamps at night in different corners of their houses and decorate their house's entrance with Rangoli designs.Also Read | Bank holiday on Diwali 2025: Are banks closed for Dhanteras on October 18?
On this day many people also light a lamp with four faces, and place it at the entrance gate for Yamaraja, the god of death. This ritual is thought to protect family members from untimely death throughout the year.
