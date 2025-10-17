Advisor To PM, Official MOFA Spokesperson Stresses Importance Of Gulf Role In Consolidating Regional Stability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Naples, Italy: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari has participated in a session titled "Beyond Sharm El Sheikh: The Gulf Amidst Conflicts in the Middle East," as part of the Mediterranean Dialogues 2025 Forum, held in Naples, Italy.

Dr. Al Ansari addressed the most prominent political and security challenges facing the region in the wake of recent developments, stressing the importance of the Gulf role in consolidating regional stability and promoting dialogue and diplomacy.

He stated that the Israeli attack on Doha last September marked a turning point in the GCC states' approach to collective security, prompting a reassessment of regional and international partnership priorities and enhanced security coordination in the face of growing threats.

Regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, following the signing of the ceasefire agreement during the Sharm El Sheikh Summit, Dr. Al Ansari stressed that any future political or security arrangements must be based on international legitimacy and reflect the will of the Palestinian people, within the framework of a comprehensive vision for a two-state solution as the only path toward a just and comprehensive peace.

He said that the State of Qatar, despite security challenges, continues to uphold its role as a peacemaking force and effective mediator in the region, placing at the top of its priorities the promotion of political dialogue and support for the humanitarian response, particularly in the Palestinian issue.

The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the importance of Qatari-Gulf, American, and European partnerships in enhancing regional security, noting that the current phase requires multilateral cooperation to confront crises and prevent their escalation, in a manner that maintains regional stability and serves the interests of the people.