Meningioma Market Outlook Size, Drugs, Epidemiology Trends And Forecast To 2035
Key Stats for Meningioma Market Market
Meningioma Market Value (2024): USD 1.5 Billion
Meningioma Market Forecast Value (2035): USD 4.3 Billion
Meningioma Market Forecast CAGR (2025-2035): 9.91%
United States has the largest patient pool for Meningioma and also represents the largest market for its treatment.
Meningioma refers to a kind of tumor that develops from the meninges, the membranes that envelop the brain and spinal cord. The major factor driving the growth in the meningioma market is the rising prevalence of brain tumors, which are more common in the elderly population. In addition, the market for meningiomas is expanding due to early and more accurate diagnosis made possible by improvements in diagnostic technology, such as MRI and CT scans with enhanced imaging capabilities. Demand in the market is being driven by continuous improvements in minimally invasive surgical methods, such as robotic-assisted and endoscopic procedures, which shorten recovery times and enhance patient outcomes.
Furthermore, the advancement of sophisticated radiotherapy techniques, such as proton treatment and stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), is improving tumor targeting accuracy while reducing harm to nearby healthy tissues, further catalyzing the meningioma market growth. Moreover, new therapeutic options for aggressive or recurrent meningiomas are being made possible by the growing availability of targeted treatments and immunotherapies. In order to investigate new medication candidates and broaden the therapeutic options for patients with few treatment alternatives, pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development. The growth of the meningioma market is also anticipated to be supported in the upcoming years by government and non-governmental organization programs that aim to increase awareness of brain tumors and improve access to cutting-edge healthcare by providing more efficient and patient-specific therapeutic alternatives.
This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.
In-Market DrugsDrug Overview Mechanism of Action Regulatory Status Clinical Trial Results Drug Uptake and Market Performance
Late-Stage Pipeline DrugsDrug Overview Mechanism of Action Regulatory Status Clinical Trial Results Drug Uptake and Market Performance
Most influential companies in the Meningioma Market:
The market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
NX Development Corp
Neonc Technologies, Inc
Merck & Co
GlaxoSmithKline
AstraZeneca
Countries Covered
United States
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Japan
