Meningioma Market Outlook Size, Drugs, Epidemiology Trends And Forecast To 2035

MENAFN - IMARC Group) According to the IMARC Group, the meningioma market reached a value of USD 1.5 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the top 7 major markets to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.91% during 2025-2035. This can be attributed to the ongoing advancements in stereotactic radiosurgery procedures, such as the introduction of gamma knife and linear accelerator-based systems, which provide real-time tumor tracking, enhanced dose planning algorithms, and better patient immobilization techniques.

Meningioma refers to a kind of tumor that develops from the meninges, the membranes that envelop the brain and spinal cord. The major factor driving the growth in the meningioma market is the rising prevalence of brain tumors, which are more common in the elderly population. In addition, the market for meningiomas is expanding due to early and more accurate diagnosis made possible by improvements in diagnostic technology, such as MRI and CT scans with enhanced imaging capabilities. Demand in the market is being driven by continuous improvements in minimally invasive surgical methods, such as robotic-assisted and endoscopic procedures, which shorten recovery times and enhance patient outcomes.

Furthermore, the advancement of sophisticated radiotherapy techniques, such as proton treatment and stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), is improving tumor targeting accuracy while reducing harm to nearby healthy tissues, further catalyzing the meningioma market growth. Moreover, new therapeutic options for aggressive or recurrent meningiomas are being made possible by the growing availability of targeted treatments and immunotherapies. In order to investigate new medication candidates and broaden the therapeutic options for patients with few treatment alternatives, pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development. The growth of the meningioma market is also anticipated to be supported in the upcoming years by government and non-governmental organization programs that aim to increase awareness of brain tumors and improve access to cutting-edge healthcare by providing more efficient and patient-specific therapeutic alternatives.

