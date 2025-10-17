Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says He Will Discuss Tomahawk Missiles With Zelensky

2025-10-17 07:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Trump made the statement on Friday in response to questions from reporters ahead of his talks with Zelensky at the White House.

When asked by an Ukrinform correspondent whether Washington might provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles or similar systems to equalize the possibilities of Ukraine and Russia and push Moscow toward negotiations, Trump replied, "Yes, sure. We are going to be talking about that. That's why we're here. That's a fair question."

