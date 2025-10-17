Trump Says He Will Discuss Tomahawk Missiles With Zelensky
When asked by an Ukrinform correspondent whether Washington might provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles or similar systems to equalize the possibilities of Ukraine and Russia and push Moscow toward negotiations, Trump replied, "Yes, sure. We are going to be talking about that. That's why we're here. That's a fair question."
