Chronicles Of Victory: October 18, 2020
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 22nd day of the Second Karabakh war:
- A publication about the Azerbaijani Armed Forces raising the Azerbaijani flag over the ancient Khudafarin bridge was posted on the official Twitter page of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
- First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.
- Despite the announcement of a new humanitarian ceasefire, the Armenian armed forces once again grossly violated the agreement.
- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has published a list of destroyed enemy equipment and announced the capture of an Armenian military unit.
- The Air Defense Units of Azerbaijan shot down another Su-25 attack aircraft of the Armenian Armed Forces.
- Armenian armed forces attempted to attack in Aghdara, Fuzuli, Hadrut, and Jabrayil directions.
- Azerbaijani soldiers captured positions of Armenian special forces. Another tactical UAV of Armenia was destroyed.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the seizure of military equipment and ammunition of the Armenian Armed Forces.
- Azerbaijani flag was raised in center of liberated from occupation Fuzuli city.
