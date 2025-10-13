403
Plane crashes in Texas resulting in two deaths
(MENAFN) At least two people lost their lives on Sunday when a small aircraft went down near Hicks Airfield in Fort Worth, Texas, according to local reports citing officials.
Emergency crews from the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to North Saginaw Boulevard after receiving reports of the crash, authorities said.
Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer Craig Trojacek stated that details regarding the plane’s flight path—including its origin and intended destination—were not yet available.
According to Trojacek, the twin-engine jet came down at the back of a parking area located in an industrial zone that serves as a storage site for 18-wheelers, trailers, and campers.
The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed, and investigators are still working to determine what caused the accident.
Officials from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will oversee the investigation.
Footage shared online showed thick, black smoke billowing from the crash site as emergency responders worked to contain the scene.
