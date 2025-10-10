$5,000 Gold: Logic, Not Lunacy, In A De-Dollarizing World

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - Anyone who thinks gold's surge into the stratosphere represents irrational exuberance isn't paying attention to the wretched state of the Group of Seven (G7) economies.

US$37 trillion , giving ratings agencies cause to reassess the world's largest economy's underlying health. France's dueling political and debt crises have the International Monetary Fund gauging its available reserves.

Germany is skirting recession, with industrial output plunging 4.3% in August from July. Over in London, some commentators wonder how long the UK can avoid a 1970s-style date with the IMF , three years after the Liz Truss debacle.

Here in Japan, Sanae Takaichi, likely the next prime minister, is prepping markets for a fresh tsunami of fiscal and monetary stimulus, causing the yen to tumble past 153 to the dollar and investors to re-engage“yen-carry trades,” whereby they borrow cheaply in yen to bet on riskier assets elsewhere.

Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' prediction that gold is headed for $5,000 per ounce - from just around US$4,000 now - seems less about froth than valid concerns that one fiat currency has more fleas than the next.

Many argue that the Chinese yuan is on its way to saving the day. Yet the lack of full yuan convertibility and the People's Bank of China's independence limit the yuan's utility as a viable or attractive safe haven.

This moment, though, seems to be generating a perfect storm driving demand for gold. One that could just be beginning, if former Asia Times columnist David Goldman was right in an October 2024 article headline asking,“$10,000 Gold?”

Typically, investors dump the dollar and other fiat currencies to hedge against inflation, currency risk or geopolitical instability. Today, all three considerations are causing capital to flock to gold in ways that should worry governments everywhere.

Take the dollar. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that the amount of US government debt the institution holds for other top central banks is at an over-a-decade low. In July, so-called“custody holdings” were just $2.8 trillion, the lowest level since August 2012.

The data is confirming fears that US President Donald Trump's tariffs would ultimately devastate US Treasuries. Since May, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's team had had more and more trouble attracting ample demand at new US government debt auctions.

The turmoil zoomed across the Pacific in record time. In May and June, Tokyo held some of the worst bond auctions since 2012 and 1987, depending on the metrics. In August, 20-year yields surged to their highest levels since 1999 .

One of the biggest global worries - and boons for gold demand - is Trump's assault on US Federal Reserve independence. As Trump threatens to fire Chair Jerome Powell and angles to remove Governor Lisa Cook, trust in the dollar is falling faster than gold is rising.

Efforts by the Treasury Department under Trump 1.0 and Joe Biden before him to weaponize the dollar for diplomatic gain have done their own damage to trust in the buck.