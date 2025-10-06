Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Low-Quality Oil: 424 Tankers Returned, Says Mof

2025-10-06 02:00:27
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Finance says that over the past three months, the Directorate of Petroleum Quality and Inspection has returned 424 tankers of substandard petroleum products from various customs points.

According to the ministry's statement, 397 of the rejected tankers contained diesel and 23 contained petrol, all returned from Nimroz port.

An additional four petrol tankers were returned from Hairatan and Sher Khan Bandar ports.

The ministry did not provide further details but emphasized that the Directorate of Petroleum Quality and Inspection ensures the import of high-quality, standard petroleum products and strictly prevents the entry of substandard fuel.

