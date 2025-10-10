Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Arrives At Palace Of The Nation In Dushanbe To Take Part In CIS Heads Of State Council Meeting


2025-10-10 02:05:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe to take part in the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

