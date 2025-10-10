Gas Supply Temporarily Restricted In Zaporizhzhia After Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Regional gas supply company Zaporizhgaz reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Urgent information for Zaporizhzhia residents and enterprises! Due to damage to gas facilities caused by enemy shelling, it is extremely important to temporarily limit the use of natural gas. Please use gas appliances as little as possible until emergency repair work is completed. This is necessary to stabilize pressure in the network and avoid shutdowns," the statement reads.

Residents are asked to treat the situation with understanding. Authorities promised to provide updates once stable gas supply is restored.