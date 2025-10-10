Twelve People Injured In Russian Attack On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the enemy's attack on the capital, 12 people were injured. Eight of them are in hospital, while four are receiving outpatient care," the statement reads.

On the night of October 9-10, the Russian army carried out a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, with the Ukrainian capital among the targets.

Earlier reports said that nine people had been injured in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district.

