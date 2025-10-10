Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Twelve People Injured In Russian Attack On Kyiv

2025-10-10 02:05:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the enemy's attack on the capital, 12 people were injured. Eight of them are in hospital, while four are receiving outpatient care," the statement reads.

On the night of October 9-10, the Russian army carried out a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine, with the Ukrainian capital among the targets.

Read also: Seven-year-old boy injured in Russian drone attack dies in Zaporizhzhia

Earlier reports said that nine people had been injured in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .

