Azerbaijani Oil Valuation Hits Rough Patch

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $0.83, or 1.2 percent, on October 9 from the previous level to $69.25 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend .

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $0.82, or 1.2 percent, to $67.62 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.66, or 1.2 percent, to $55.06 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $0.67, or one percent, to $67.66 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.