Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,120 Over Past Day

2025-10-10 02:05:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,246 (+5) Russian tanks, 23,339 (+14) armored fighting vehicles, 33,547 (+13) artillery systems, 1,517 multiple rocket launchers, 1,225 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,841 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 427 warplanes, 346 helicopters, 68,547 (+254) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 63,775 (+70) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,973 pieces of special equipment.

Read also: War update: 199 clashes on frontline, heavy fighting ongoing

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

