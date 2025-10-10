Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,120 Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,246 (+5) Russian tanks, 23,339 (+14) armored fighting vehicles, 33,547 (+13) artillery systems, 1,517 multiple rocket launchers, 1,225 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,841 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 427 warplanes, 346 helicopters, 68,547 (+254) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 63,775 (+70) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,973 pieces of special equipment.Read also: War update: 199 clashes on frontline, heavy fighting ongoing
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
