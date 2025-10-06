Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
2 Private Clinics, Store Sealed In Khost City

2 Private Clinics, Store Sealed In Khost City


2025-10-06 02:00:26
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Two private clinics and a medical equipment store have been sealed in Khost city, the capital of southeastern Khost province, as part of inspections of private health centers and pharmacies.

The provincial press office wrote that one clinic in Khost city was closed for lacking license, one clinic for writing coded prescriptions, and one store selling kidney treatment equipment without having a professional person and selling medicines at high prices.

The provincial Public Health Department emphasized that it would allow no illegal and unprofessional activities and would not tolerate abuse of people's economic problems in the field of health services. The series of inspections of all private health centers will continue.

ma

MENAFN06102025000174011037ID1110157245

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search