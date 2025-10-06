2 Private Clinics, Store Sealed In Khost City

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Two private clinics and a medical equipment store have been sealed in Khost city, the capital of southeastern Khost province, as part of inspections of private health centers and pharmacies.

The provincial press office wrote that one clinic in Khost city was closed for lacking license, one clinic for writing coded prescriptions, and one store selling kidney treatment equipment without having a professional person and selling medicines at high prices.

The provincial Public Health Department emphasized that it would allow no illegal and unprofessional activities and would not tolerate abuse of people's economic problems in the field of health services. The series of inspections of all private health centers will continue.

ma