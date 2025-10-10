Uzbekneftgaz, Boeing Discuss Cooperation On Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A meeting was held between the Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftgaz JSC and the regional directors of Boeing to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation as part of the company's delegation visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

During the talks, special attention was given to the historic agreement signed between Uzbekistan Airways and Boeing during the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan to the United States. Information was also presented on plans to further strengthen cooperation between Boeing, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, and Uzbekistan Airways.

The parties discussed Boeing's interactive online model for calculating CO2 emissions and its potential solutions aimed at reducing carbon output.

The delegation was briefed on the operations of Uzbekneftgaz enterprises, particularly the Bukhara Oil Refinery, which produces Jet A-1 aviation fuel, as well as the semi-synthetic Jet A-1 SSF aviation fuel jointly developed by the Bukhara Refinery and Uzbekistan GTL, and GTL kerosene.

It is noteworthy that in September 2022, Boeing officially approved the use of semi-synthetic Jet A-1 aviation fuel for commercial flights.

The meeting also reviewed promising plans for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), as well as cooperation prospects in stabilizing and reducing SO2 emissions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Boeing representatives proposed showcasing“Uzbekneftgaz” JSC's achievements in the production and application of semi-synthetic aviation fuel at international forums. The sides also agreed to establish a joint working group to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

To note, on September 23, Uzbekistan Airways, the national carrier of Uzbekistan, signed a firm contract with Boeing for the delivery of 14 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with options for an additional eight aircraft.

As regards Uzbekistan's fuel production potential, in 2024, Uzbekistan produced 44.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 713,400 tons of crude oil. The production of coal (8.17 million tons) and gas condensate (1.11 million tons in Jan-Nov 2024) increased significantly year over year, while ethanol and diesel production decreased. The overall fuel production landscape is influenced by an increase in coal production and a rise in gas condensate, as well as a declining trend in gas and oil output.