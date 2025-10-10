Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone, Missile Strikes Hit Dnipropetrovsk Region, Energy Facilities Damaged

2025-10-10 02:05:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Explosions were heard in Dnipro, Kamianske, and the Kryvyi Rih district. Energy infrastructure was targeted. Fires broke out, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed," he wrote.

A 66-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition.

Fires also broke out in the Ukrainske community, Synelnykove district, where a combine harvester, a truck, and an outbuilding were set ablaze. Russian UAVs also struck the Mykolaivka community, with a private home catching fire.

Read also: Gas supply temporarily restricted in Zaporizhzhia after attack

The Nikopol district also came under attack. The enemy shelled it with artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers, hitting Nikopol and Marhanets. Inspections of the affected areas are ongoing.

According to the Air Force, air defenses shot down 60 drones over the region.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

