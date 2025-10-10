Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For October 10
|
Currencies
|
Code
|
Exchange rate
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.9675
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.1164
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.5592
|
1 Bulgarian Lev
|
BGN
|
1.0058
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4628
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1197
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0.0807
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2386
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2635
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.6273
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2185
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0192
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.2624
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1783
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2.1093
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.5219
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.2129
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5384
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3139
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
0.4664
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0195
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.5031
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.101
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.1689
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.014
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
0.6003
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4622
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.3859
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
2.0938
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.0168
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.3096
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.4532
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.3169
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0407
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0409
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.1128
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
0.9784
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
