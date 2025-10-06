Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
3 Individuals Lashed, Imprisoned In Nangarhar

3 Individuals Lashed, Imprisoned In Nangarhar


2025-10-06 02:00:26
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Three persons were punished in public in eastern Nangarhar province after being convicted of sodomy and theft, the Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court's statement said the Khogyani District Primary Court had sentenced the three people to one year and six months imprisonment and 49 lashes each.

ma

MENAFN06102025000174011037ID1110157244

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search