Meaning Over Grandeur, Connection Over Scale: How South Asian Weddings Are Evolving

Tajrean Kashem Malhotra, Founder, Taj Raj Events

In the 15 years I have been in the business, starting with luxury South Asian weddings in Canada and now in the UAE, the biggest change is the rise of multicultural weddings. Being a global melting pot, Dubai is the perfect destination for hosting these celebrations, offering access to every resource.

Interfaith weddings have also grown significantly with young couples reinterpreting tradition in their own way. Giving a new twist to age-old rituals is a way to blend two faiths and celebrate each other's cultures.

Guest lists have also undergone a change. Couples are now focusing on quality over quantity, leading to South Asian couples choosing destination weddings. From a thousand guests over four-day celebrations, families see more value in spending the same budget on creating memorable experiences. This could mean interactive elements like decorating the wedding cake together with guests or other fun activities.

Of course, South Asian weddings have been family-led affairs where parents still have a big say. But I believe, whoever pays for the wedding decides its direction. When modern couples finance their own celebration, it's usually a reflection of their taste, though the old and the new generation come to a compromise on themes, itinerary, experiences, etc.

Another refreshing change is the attitude towards hiring professionals. A decade ago, many families thought they could handle everything themselves. But as weddings grow in scale and sophistication, they see the value of bringing in experts.

Looking ahead, I see two clear directions: the 'big fat' wedding will always be there but couples are also going to the other extreme - of creating an intimate celebration where meaning and emotion reign supreme.

Afrida Binte Mirza, Founder, Stellato Events

South Asian weddings have always carried the weight of grandeur, ritual and heritage. But over time, I have witnessed a quiet revolution primarily led by Gen-Z who are reshaping celebrations with a refreshing mix of authenticity, personalisation and innovation. For them, weddings are no longer about impressing the crowd. Instead they are creating soulful, curated experiences that feel true to who they are.

Privacy has become important as seen in the rise of destination weddings which allow couples to strip away unnecessary head counts and curate deeply personal settings. Receptions are being reimagined as they are moving away from grand ballrooms into supper club-style dinners with long tables, storytelling menus and curated dishes that fuse cultural heritage with global influences.

Weddings are also seen as collective experiences with couples organising yoga mornings followed by breakfast in the park, or where live food stations and interactive performances carry the celebration beyond the traditional stage. Rituals themselves are being reimagined, as vows are layered with personal symbolism, décor infused with subtle nods to the couple's love story.

For young brides and grooms, weddings are living narratives where every detail matters. I've had a couple who wanted to incorporate their zodiac into their wedding, so it was all about the moon, stars and the galaxy. Cinematic moods and bold individuality rule in colour and thematic palettes while photography is showcasing raw laughter, unfiltered tears and magazine-like portraits. What defines this generation of South Asian and fusion weddings is intention.

Vaibbhav Anju Arora, Co-Founder, Ikigaii Planners

When I look back at how South Asian weddings have evolved over the last decade, one thing stands out - couples today want to feel connected to every part of their celebration. It's no longer about sheer scale or spectacle; it's about meaning, emotion and personal expression. I've watched guest lists shrink from 400 to 150, as couples don't want their parents to shoulder the financial or emotional burden, preferring to fund their own wedding surrounded by people who truly matter.

But cutting down on size doesn't mean compromising on the experience. If something adds depth or value, they'll happily invest in it. They demand storytelling, personalised decor elements and thoughtful gifting. Sustainability, too, has quietly become a factor. Couples today ask questions about where the flowers are sourced from, what happens to the décor afterward and what the possibilities of recycling elements are.

There's also a renewed respect for culture and tradition but in a deeply personal way. Thus you have wedding invitations or stationery that feature Sanskrit verses complete with translations explaining their meaning. A generation ago, most of us followed rituals without question; today's couples want to understand them.

Guests, too, have become central to the experience. I've organised weddings where foot massages await guests after long flights, where room keys came personalised and where welcome hampers reflected the spirit of the destination. Finally, technology is also making its presence felt. From live-streaming ceremonies for those who couldn't attend to using AI tools for RSVPs, or VR headsets that give couples a 360-degree walkthrough of their décor, tech has become a huge enabler. It's fascinating to see how seamlessly it all integrates!

