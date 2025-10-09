Bold Colours, Sustainable Couture: Here Are The Top Bridal Fashion Trends Of 2025

This wedding season, brides-to-be are spoilt for choice with a plethora of stunning fashion trends to choose from. The current flavour seems to marry traditionalism with a bit of modern edge. From statement-making lehengas to heirloom jewellery, here are the hottest fashion trends that are currently ruling wedding charts.

With growing awareness on sustainability, eco-friendly fashion is becoming increasingly popular among brides. Here, the comeback of traditional weaves is a key trend. Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Chikankari and Gharchola sarees are being sourced directly from weavers. Designers are happily incorporating sustainable fabrics and reused materials, ensuring minimal waste into their designs. Fabrics like silk alternatives, organic cottons and breathable textures work well for hectic festivities. Brides can now look beautiful while also being kind to the planet. But experts suggest considering the type of embroidery or embellishments you want on your lehenga and choose fabrics that complement them.“On net, embroidery looks the best as it never tears. Heavy work and embroidery doesn't work well on georgette and satin. Tissue works best. The base fabric can be shiny, which a lot of brides prefer,” shares designer Varun Bahl.

The use of sustainable fabrics such as organic silk and recycled materials is becoming increasingly popular among eco-conscious brides.“Being a couture brand, I always try to suggest what best suits a client. In terms of fabrics, I do have my biases, though each silhouette drapes better with a specific fabric,” says couturier Vaishali S.

Chiffon, georgette or raw silk are perfect for warm weather weddings. They're lightweight, breathable and comfortable while velvet or brocade are ideal for winter weddings. They add a touch of luxury and warmth to your overall look.

Bold and bright colours are making a statement these days. From fiery reds to electric blues, brides are opting for vibrant hues that reflect their personality. Whether it's a bright red lehenga or a bold blue saree, these statement pieces are sure to turn heads. For the groom: traditional weaves, floral embroidery and zardozi work look classic in sherwanis, bandhgalas or a kurta-pyjama set. Grooms can also opt for bold multicolour prints with detailing.

Designer Vaishali S. says,“People are really moving to diverse colours, especially for the side events. I see a resurgence of non-traditional colours and the same applies for the silhouettes.”

The designers are also noticing that the brides are coming up with their own suggestions and thoughts. Bahl tells us:“Brides are going more towards red, maroon and gold. The focus is on traditionalism and classic lehengas. If it's a day wedding, it's all about pastel shades.”

Floral fashion is a huge trend this season. From intricate embroidery to bold prints, floral patterns are adding a touch of elegance and romance to wedding attire. Three-dimensional floral motifs and watercolour-inspired patterns give luxury and depth. For wedding gowns, floral lace, appliqué or embroidery add a hint of whimsy and romance.

For brides who prefer understated elegance, minimalist wedding gowns are a great option. Simple yet sophisticated, these gowns exude refinement and poise. With intricate details and delicate fabrics, these gowns are perfect for the modern bride. The popularity of traditional embroidery techniques, such as zardozi and kantha, bring the flavour of heritage to a modern trousseau.“People come to us for three-dimensional looks, lot of threadwork with accents of gold and little shine. Then there are brides who want a lot of Swarovski and there are the ones who want extremely subdued and subtle work,” says Bahl. Another important point to consider for the wedding couple: Colour co-ordinate your outfits for the big day and all related ceremonies. It's imperative to sit in the mandap looking in-sync for all the amazing photoshoots and Instagram-worthy reels!

Indian weddings are not only about age-old traditions. Some occasions call for contemporary trends too. Designer Prerna Singh, founder of the label Urmil, says,“This season is about transformation - gowns with detachable skirts, alongside 3D appliqué, textures and architectural folds. Brides want drama for the ceremony and comfort for the reception. Sustainability and heritage embroidery are also surfacing strongly, marrying tradition with innovation.”

Fusion wear is a growing trend in the wedding fashion world. The amalgamation of an Indian ensemble with western silhouettes creates a unique and stunning look for modern brides.“Bridalwear is always quite mainstream with texturing. I have a passion towards hand-woven fabrics, so I always tend to enhance their visibility and pay special attention to the silhouettes,” says Vaishali S.

Brides are experimenting with blending traditional and modern styles, creating unique and stunning outfits. From Indo-Western lehengas to fusion sarees, these outfits are a perfect blend of tradition and trend. Designer Prerna Singh adds,“New textiles in wedding fashion include textured surfaces that create a 3D effect, while handwoven tissue is gaining traction. Designers are also experimenting with digitally cut motifs, layered georgette textures, and structured-yet-lightweight organza.”

Gone are the days of heavy can-cans. Brides are opting for lighter alternatives under their lehengas. While can-cans continue to be a popular choice for adding volume and structure, many are now choosing to wear them only for specific occasions or photoshoots. In terms of silhouette and style, Bahl says,“The fish cut is making a comeback. Fitted on the hips and then trailing at the back, it's easier to carry and doesn't need can-cans.” Brides are going back to the roots and choosing comfort first and couture is serving that need. Be it Alia Bhatt's exquisite and elegant ivory gold saree with a veil trail or Patralekha's blood-red traditional lehenga - some looks displayed by Bollywood brides have set beautiful examples for brides-to-be and designers.

Accessories can make or break an outfit, and this season, statement accessories are taking centrestage. From oversized jewellery to elaborate hairpieces, coloured gemstones to studded baubles, brides are mixing and matching accessories that add glamour to their overall look. They are increasingly opting for bespoke, handcrafted jewellery that reflects their personal style and wedding theme.“They are going back to being vintage. It's all about heritage jewellery,” shares Vaishali S.

There's much going on in terms of accessories that add extra sparkle and accentuate the entire look.“Brides prefer to wear heavy heirloom jewellery. They can always add a veil at the entry or something on the head that can have a little story written or embroidered on it, to add a personalised touch,” adds Bahl.

Remember Deepika Padukone's stunning red Kanjeevaram saree with a striking golden border? The look was beautiful, but it was the signature veil dupatta that had the blessings“Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava” scribbled on it that instantly hit viral.

“Accessories are statement-makers this season - gloves, oversized bows, sculptural headpieces and more. Minimalist jewellery balances the outfits, while capes and dramatic trains add couture flair,” adds Prerna.

Like any wedding season, this year too the brides have a wide range of fashion trends to choose from. Whether you're a traditionalist or a modernist trendsetter, there's something for every style and preference. With these trends, you'll be sure to make a statement on your special day!

...