From Drones To Disposable Cameras: The Top Wedding Photography Trends Of 2025

When heightened emotions, layered family ties, age-old traditions, boundless joy and a tinge of drama come together, you have a beautiful wedding. For any couple, the moment they vow to stay together“till death do 'em part”, is among the most beautiful of their lives. No wonder every love story deserves to be celebrated through images and films that capture the fun, tears and everything in between.

The wedding album is not just an essential must-do on the planning checklist, it's a treasure trove of memories and connections. Remember the time when people used to pose together stiffly for that one 'family portrait' at the end of the wedding? We have come a long way since those sepia-tinted heirlooms, with digital photography, stylised videography and drone footage changing the entire chronicle of the celebrations. Whether you say 'We do' at an exotic beach or in a glamorous ballroom in a swanky city hotel, your pictures and videos narrate your story.

So, how do you make sure your memories are documented for posterity in their full glory? Just follow these top 2025 trends!

With Gen-Z and millennials focusing more on authentic experiences, there is a return to analog photography (often combined with digital).“A generation born in the digital world values more organic celebrations which analog photography can capture perfectly,” says Martina H., a photographer based out of Europe and Middle East. Martina notes a rise of Super 8 videos - a '60s film format introduced by Kodak often used for home movies. Shot on Super 8mm film, it's great to produce a nostalgic, grainy vibe. Today, photographers shoot weddings in this format and digitally convert them or edit the footage to reflect the Super 8 aesthetic with soft focus, muted tones and a realistic feel instead of overtly polished and perfect images.

Disposable cameras as giveaways

While everyone's world lives in their smartphone camera today, modern couples are inviting guests to see the wedding through their eyes too. Enter the disposable camera - a nostalgic favourite. Often placed on guest tables or handed out as keepsakes, these retro cameras encourage loved ones to snap candid, unfiltered moments as the celebration unfolds. For a more curated touch, some couples even set up a dedicated“camera corner” or photo stand, where guests can take a few shots and leave the camera behind. The rolls are later developed, revealing a wonderfully spontaneous collection of memories shot from multiple perspectives.“The charm here lies in the surprise of imperfect, genuine, joy-filled frames,” says Martina.

Making photography candid

With authenticity being the top wedding trend of 2025, picture galleries are all about raw, candid fun. The traditional poses remain, but it's the unpredictable details that steal the spotlight.“There are less filters and more clean editing now,” says Melon Perez, founder of MelRish Studios.“There's also a trend of motion blur to emphasise movements. Couples prefer their personalities coming through the pictures rather than just copying a particular trend.” Simply put, the idea of photography today is to capture a feeling in the moment, not recreate it later for effect. The placement of the tiara or bouquet may not be perfect, but who's aiming for perfection anyway? Organic, goofy, and unscripted moments - the kind that instantly bring a smile when you think about them - are the ones truly worth remembering...and photographing.

Cinematic weddings

Images that seem like you were on a Karan Johar film set? Yes, please! Taking one of the top spots on the Pinterest Annual Wedding Trends report, is film-style picture galleries where every bride is shot like the leading lady of a romantic epic while her groom channels an on-screen heartthrob's swagger. We are talking of rich tones, dramatic lighting, immersive landscapes and cinema-style edits. Melon Perez says that the past year has been a trend of high contrast flash photography. Indirect lighting is also omnipresent.“Indirect lighting never gets old; it's cinematic and timeless and won't ever go out of style,” she says. It's perfect for a wedding straight out of the silver screen.

Drones for effect

When it comes to cutting-edge technology to elevate wedding storytelling, drones lead the way. It's one of the most important tools for a photographer or videographer, offering a couple breathtaking shots of a venue and aerial perspectives that effectively reflect the scale and grandeur of the parties. Drone photography lends a sweeping cinematic take of the proceedings, showcasing not just the couple or some micro details but the entire tapestry of people, decor and setting in one frame. This bird's eye view makes it nothing short of a fairy tale.

As couples choose to celebrate their big day in exotic destinations, the location has ceased to be merely a backdrop. Instead, it has become a living, breathing character in the couple's story, adding richly to the landscape of the wedding. Some of the most awe-inducing imagery from a wedding are those that weave together an intimate moment against sweeping surroundings. A bride and groom exchanging a quiet look by Lake Como, a bride walking down the red-carpeted aisle in a Rajasthan palace, a beautiful mandap facing the sea in Sri Lanka - the juxtaposition of emotion and environment add immensely to the richness of the event, creating an unparalleled visual narrative. The venue becomes an integral part of the love story.

Envy the perfection of models and celebrities in bridal shoots in high-end fashion magazines? With editorial-style photography, you can be the model of your own shoot. Used primarily in pre-wedding photos, these artistic images are keepsakes for a couple and require extensive styling and compositions. Photographers use dramatic lighting, cinematic angles and sophisticated framing techniques to capture a couple's most beautiful side. Combined with candid and unposed pictures, an integration of these stylised images in an album elevates it to a whole new level of sophistication, turning the collection from a simple wedding album to a timeless editorial story.

