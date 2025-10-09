Midlife Crisis As EU Relationship With China Has Turned 50?

MENAFN - Asia Times) The fiftieth anniversary of formal ties between the European Union and China has highlighted the differences between the two on fundamental security and trade issues.

At a late July summit celebrating the anniversary, the EU asked China to stop supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine and stop flooding European markets with subsidized exports. China said no.

Bridging those differences would require either that the EU capitulate and accept huge damage to its security and economic interests or that China change its relationship with Russia and its overall economic and trade policy.

Neither is impossible, but neither seems likely for the foreseeable future.

The history

In 1975, the six-member European Community (the EU's predecessor) decided to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.

By then, the EC's two largest member countries, France and Germany, had already established bilateral diplomatic relations with China.

France hoped that China, like Europe, would become a pillar of a multipolar world order subservient to neither the United States nor the Soviet Union.

Germany hoped that, because of Mao Zedong's split with the Soviet Union, China could help check Soviet aggression.

All of Europe hoped that China could become a major market for European business.

As China transformed its economy, and after its accession to the World Trade Organization, economic ties between the EU and China grew exponentially.

Before 1975, during the years of Mao's planned economy, the 27 current members of the EU had virtually no trade with or investment in China. That began to change in the 1990s. Mao's successor, Deng Xiaoping, launched economic reform and opening, and began shifting China to an economic model of export-led economic growth supported by foreign investment.

Subsequently, China's increasing prosperity, huge market and large labor force made it a magnet for European businesses. By the 2020s, China had become the EU's second-largest foreign trading partner, trailing only the United States. By 2024, two-way trade between the EU member countries and China topped $700 billion, and European companies had by that year invested over $200 billion in China.

Over time, however, the bilateral trade balance tilted towards China.

In 2024, China exported over $300 billion more to the EU than it imported. Over the previous five years, China's trade surplus with the EU had doubled.