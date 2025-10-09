Trump Expects Hamas Detainees To Be Released Early Next Week, Hopes To Attend Ceasefire Deal Signing In Egypt

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism that detainees held by Hamas will be released early next week, as part of an agreement that also includes a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking during a White House briefing on his administration's proposed Gaza plan, Trump said he expected the hostages to be freed "on Monday or Tuesday," calling it a day that "will be full of joy."

The agreement, currently under negotiation, forms part of the first phase of the President's broader Gaza strategy, which also includes gradual reconstruction efforts in the territory. While Trump alluded to plans for rebuilding Gaza, he did not provide further details.

The President also expressed hope that the upcoming agreement would lay the foundation for lasting peace in the region. He indicated his intention to visit Egypt to attend the formal signing of the accord.

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo on Thursday to discuss progress in the ceasefire talks.

President El-Sisi welcomed the developments and voiced his hope for the agreement to be signed soon, expressing eagerness to host President Trump in Egypt for a formal signing ceremony befitting the significance of the occasion.

