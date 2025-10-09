Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Meets Outgoing Qatari Ambassador

2025-10-09 07:27:45
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Colombo: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, HE Vijitha Herath, met with HE Jassim bin Jaber Al-Suroor, Qatar's outgoing Ambassador, marking the end of his diplomatic posting.

The two officials reviewed bilateral relations and areas of cooperation between the two countries.

