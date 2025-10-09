Prime Minister Participates In Ministerial Meeting On US Plan For Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in the ministerial meeting on the US plan for Gaza and the next steps towards a ceasefire.

Held in Paris today, October 9, the meeting was attended by foreign ministers and representatives of several Arab, Islamic, and European countries, as well as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.





The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in light of the agreement on all provisions and mechanisms for implementing the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.



During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to ensure the full implementation of the agreement, paving the way for sustainable peace and the desired stability in the region.



His Excellency also reiterated the State of Qatar's firm and consistent position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, in a way that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

US President thanks Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye as Israel, Hamas sign first phase of peace plan

Read Also