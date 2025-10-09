Globaltech Corp. (GLTK) Accelerates Digital Transformation Through Its AI And Big Data Center Of Excellence ('Coe')



GlobalTech Corp. launched its AI and Big Data Center of Excellence (“CoE”), a strategic hub designed to drive enterprise innovation and digital transformation

The CoE empowers enterprises through AI-driven solutions, advanced analytics, and capability development, building the foundation for a data first future The initiative is further strengthened by the recent appointment of Frank R. Parrish, III as President of GlobalTech Corporation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK) , an AI and big data-focused tech holding company, launched an AI and Big Data Center of Excellence (“CoE”) – a multi-disciplinary ecosystem built to accelerate the adoption of AI and data driven transformation across global enterprises. The facility has the mission of enabling enterprises to navigate the evolving landscape through AI and Big Data innovative solutions and thought leadership.

The CoE integrates strategic consulting, enterprise solutions, and applied research, enabling clients to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, scale, and build future-ready capabilities. Its scope spans AI and Big Data services, software development, advisory consultations, product engineering, advanced...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLTK are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/GLTK

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN