Weather Today: Overnight Rain Cools Down Capital IMD Places Delhi Under Orange Alert, Yellow For Gurugram
While the rainfall led to cooler conditions, the overall temperature trend is expected to remain slightly above normal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to stay close to the seasonal average, whereas the maximum could rise 1–2 degrees Celsius above normal.
The IMD placed Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad under an orange alert for rainfall and thunderstorms, urging residents to stay cautious. Gurugram and Faridabad were put under a yellow warning for possible showers and moderate winds.
As per the IMD's nowcast around 4:30 am on Tuesday, all districts of Delhi were under an orange alert, along with adjoining cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
Yes - rainfall and surface winds from the north-northeast, blowing at speeds of up to 15 kmph, have temporarily improved air quality across Delhi-NCR. However, humidity levels are expected to rise following the showers.
According to the IMD, the weather in Delhi is expected to undergo gradual changes from October 7 to 12.
October 7: Light to moderate rain with cloudy skies; maximum temperature around 28°C, minimum near 20°C.
October 8: Rain likely to stop; partly cloudy skies and a slight rise in temperature.
October 9–10: Clear skies, stable temperatures, and bright sunshine.
October 11: Maximum temperature may climb to 33°C.
October 12: Minimum temperature could increase slightly to 22°C, with clear skies continuing.
The western disturbance that affected Delhi-NCR also brought fresh snowfall to the upper Himalayas. IMD officials said minimum temperatures could drop below 20°C from Wednesday as cold northwesterly winds sweep into the plains.
In Gurugram, the maximum temperature on Monday settled at 28°C, nearly six degrees lower than Sunday - one of the sharpest declines of the season.
In Noida, Monday's maximum stood around 30°C and the minimum at 22°C, with the IMD forecasting thunderstorms, hailstorms, lightning, and winds up to 40 kmph on Tuesday.
