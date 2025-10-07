Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Investigation Against Apple Launch In Paris

2025-10-07 01:04:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Paris prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the American tech giant Apple over issues related to its Siri voice assistant, Azernews reports.

The inquiry has been assigned to the Department for Combating Cybercrime (OFAC) and focuses on the potential illegal collection of thousands of user conversation recordings via Siri. The investigation was triggered following a complaint based on testimony from a former Apple contractor's employee, according to reports.

An Apple spokesperson in France told Politico,“Apple has never used Siri data for marketing profiling, shared it with advertising services, or sold it to third parties.”

This investigation highlights growing global concerns about privacy and data security in the era of voice-activated assistants. Similar probes into tech companies have emerged worldwide, reflecting increasing scrutiny of how personal data is collected and managed by AI-powered devices.

