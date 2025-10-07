EU To Fund Four Cultural Projects In Ukraine Under Creative Europe Program

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of the European Commission, according to Ukrinform.

As part of the second special Creative Europe call, the European Commission will fund the following projects: ZMINA Resilience, Culture Helps Solidarity, Cultural Horizons, and UAxEU.

In particular, ZMINA Resilience project aims to support Ukrainian artists and cultural organizations co-creating and showcasing their works. It is the continuation of an ongoing project and will be coordinated by the Foundation Izolyatsia from Ukraine in partnership with Malý Berlín (Slovakia) and with Trans-Europe Halles (Sweden) as associated partner.

Culture Helps Solidarity project seeks to improve access to culture and cultural heritage for Ukrainians. It is coordinated by the European Cultural Foundation (Netherlands) in partnership with Ukrainian organizations Insha Osvita and Veteranka, as well as Zusa (Germany).

Cultural Horizons project is coordinated by the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation in partnership with Cultural Vistas GmbH (Germany) and also aims to promote access to cultural heritage for Ukrainians.

UAxEU (Ukrainian Cultural Exchange with the European Union) project focuses on preparing for the post-war recovery of Ukraine's cultural and creative sectors. It is coordinated by the European League of Institutes of the Arts (Netherlands) in partnership with the Lviv National Academy of the Arts, the Coalition of Culture Actors, and the Ukrainian Museum Association. Associated support will be provided by the State Agency of Ukraine for Arts and Art Education, the HKU University of the Arts Utrecht and Culture Action Europe.

As reported earlier, in October 2024 the European Commission announced a special call under the Creative Europe program to continue supporting Ukraine's cultural and creative sectors, with an initial budget of EUR 5 million. At the Ukrainian Recovery Conference in July, the Commission announced an additional EUR 2 million, bringing total support under the special call to EUR 7 million.

The European Commission continues to support Ukrainian cultural and creative organizations, professionals, and artists in overcoming the current and future consequences of the war, in cooperation with organizations from other Creative Europe member countries.

