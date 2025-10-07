Ukraine Reports Nearly 5,400 Frontline Clashes In September
“According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 5,356 combat clashes were recorded in September. The most intense day was September 18, with 223 engagements in just 24 hours,” the statement said.
It is noted that during the first month of autumn, the enemy carried out over 145,000 attacks using various weapons systems, including more than 3,200 MLRS strikes. Russian military aircraft dropped 3,989 guided aerial bombs.
The Ministry of Defense also noted that April 2025 was the“record month” for the use of guided aerial bombs, when Russian aviation dropped more than 5,000 such bombs.Read also: Ukrainian forces eliminate Russian sabotage groups near Yampil
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 231 combat engagements took place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops over the past day.
