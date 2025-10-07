Crime Branch Kashmir Books Man For Forged Identity, Fake Documents
Srinagar- The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has registered a formal case against an individual for allegedly forging documents and falsely assuming the identity of another person's brother.
In a statement, a spokesperson said the case was initiated following a written complaint received by the EOW, alleging that one Amir Ahmad Munshi, who is actually the son of Showkat Hussain Bhat, resident of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, Srinagar, falsely claimed to be the son of Late Ghulam Ahmad Munshi and impersonated as the complainant's brother.
The accused, he said, is alleged to have prepared and submitted forged documents including a Municipal Date of Birth Certificate, Domicile Certificate, School Records, Voter List entry, and a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) before a competent court in Srinagar, with the intent to deceive.
“Based on the findings, the actions of the accused prima facie constitute offences punishable under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” he added.
Accordingly, a formal FIR has been registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir, and further investigation is currently underway, the spokesperson added.
