Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorm Alert Issued In THESE Places


2025-10-07 12:00:44
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has weakened into a cyclonic circulation over Bihar, reducing the chance of heavy rain in North Bengal. However, the weather office has issued a thunderstorm alert for 9 districts

On Monday, rain hit North Bengal. The low pressure over the sea weakened into a cyclonic circulation over Bihar, ending the heavy rain threat. An alert is on for 9 southern districts, including Kolkata.

The Alipore weather office issued a bulletin stating the Bay of Bengal's low pressure has weakened. It's now a general cyclonic circulation over Bihar, with its intensity slowly decreasing.

Because of this, rain will lessen in North Bengal. On Monday, the hills and plains saw little rain. Light morning showers in some areas faded as the day went on.

From Tuesday, there's no chance of heavy rain in the eight districts of North Bengal. However, no alert-worthy situation has developed. Scattered light to moderate rain may occur in the eight northern districts until next Sunday.

Thunderstorms may hit southern districts Tuesday. Alerts are for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and more. Light rain will last till Sunday. City temp today: max 32°C, min 26°C.

