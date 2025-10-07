Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Vehicles, Artillery In Kharkiv Region

2025-10-07 01:03:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine , which also released corresponding video footage.

In addition, the border guards destroyed Russian communication equipment and fortifications.

Read also: Ukrainian forces eliminate Russian sabotage groups near Yampil

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the 30th Marine Corps of the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade used a drone to neutralize a Russian boat along with its crew.

