Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Vehicles, Artillery In Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine , which also released corresponding video footage.
In addition, the border guards destroyed Russian communication equipment and fortifications.Read also: Ukrainian forces eliminate Russian sabotage groups near Yampil
As reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the 30th Marine Corps of the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade used a drone to neutralize a Russian boat along with its crew.
