BJP Leader Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Odisha's Ganjam
The attack took place late Monday evening when Panda was returning home, located at Baikunthanagar under Vaidyanathpur police station area in Berhampur, at around 10 p.m. after attending some programmes.
Two bike-borne miscreants waiting for the victim near his residence approached him and fired two rounds from close range before fleeing the scene.
The senior lawyer sustained grievous bullet wounds in his chest. Some locals immediately rushed the critically injured lawyer to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, where the doctors declared him brought dead.
A pall of gloom descended in the area as the news about the death of Panda shocked the locals.
Panda, a noted lawyer, was active in politics and joined the ruling BJP before the general elections in 2024. He proved himself as a prominent leader of the BJP in Berhampur during a short span of time.
He was also a member of the State Bar Council. Earlier, Panda was a member of the Congress party before joining the BJP.
Local sources claimed that Panda was very vocal against corruption in various welfare and development schemes during the previous government.
Following the incident, several lawyers of the Berhampur Bar Council and BJP workers immediately reached the hospital.
State Commerce and Transport Department Minister Bihbhu Bhushan Jena and Berhampur MLA K. Anil Kumar visited the MKCG hospital.
The reason behind the murder of Panda is still shrouded in mystery. Upon being informed, Senior police officials, including South Range IG Niti Shekhar, reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the case.
Meanwhile, the All Odisha Lawyers Association has appealed to all lawyers across the state to abstain from court work on October 8.
