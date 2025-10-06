Vinfast Takes On BYD, Mercedes With Electric Buses In Europe Amid Global Expansion Drive

VinFast has launched its first electric buses in Europe, marking its entry into the continent's public transport market as the Vietnamese automaker broadens its global EV portfolio beyond cars, motorbikes, and taxis.

The Nasdaq-listed company unveiled two models, including the EB8 and EB12, to be sold in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden, with the first deliveries expected in 2026. The EB8 can travel up to 290 km carrying 60 passengers, while the larger EB12 can cover 400 km with 90 passengers. Both buses can fully charge in about three hours, according to a Nikkei report.

The move comes as VinFast works to expand internationally after facing slower traction in North America and Europe. The company, founded by Vietnam's richest man, Pham Nhat Vuong, already operates hundreds of e-buses domestically and views the European market as a means to enhance brand visibility and establish consumer trust in its electric technology.

Chair Le Thi Thu Thuy unveiled the buses at the Busworld Europe expo in Brussels, calling the debut a reflection of VinFast's mission to“democratize electric mobility.” The company plans to offer the models in Central and Eastern Europe and the Baltics, where it will compete with established players like China's Yutong, Germany's MAN and Mercedes, and China's BYD.

The European debut comes months after VinFast decided to cut prices on 11 of its EV models to make its vehicles more affordable and support its goal of doubling sales in 2025. The company also ended its EV battery rental program to further lower upfront costs for buyers.

In the first six months of 2025, VinFast sold 72,167 EVs, marking an increase of 223% year-on-year, along with 114,484 e-scooters and e-bikes, up 447%. The company is also turning its attention to India and Southeast Asia, where EV uptake is growing quickly, and lower prices are crucial for continued growth.

VinFast's U.S.-listed stock has declined 18% so far in 2025.

