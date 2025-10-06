US Government Shutdown Enters 6Th Day: Trump Signals Willingness To Negotiate Affordable Care Act Subsidies
“We are speaking with the Democrats,” Trump said.“Some very good things could happen, and that could also pertain to health care.”
He added:“If we made the right deal, I'd make a deal. Sure.”
The subsidies, which help 24 million Americans purchase health insurance, are set to expire at the end of the year. Democrats have made their extension a key demand in negotiations over reopening federal funding.Warning of potential mass layoffs
Trump continued to raise the possibility of widespread federal worker layoffs if the shutdown continues .“It could,” he said when asked about the prospect of mass firings.“At some point it will.”
However, the White House clarified that no employees are being fired immediately. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted,“The president was referring to those furloughed since Congress allowed funding to expire on October 1. The White House budget office is continuing to work with agencies on who, unfortunately, is going to have to be laid off if this shutdown continues.”
Previous government shutdowns have not forced mass terminations, although hundreds of thousands of workers are typically furloughed.Congressional standoff continues
On Capitol Hill, lawmakers showed no signs of breaking the deadlock. The Republican-led Senate is set to vote on dueling stopgap measures to fund federal agencies, but neither bill is expected to receive the 60 votes needed to advance.
The Republican plan would fund agencies through November 21 without extending ACA subsidies.
The Democratic plan would extend funding and preserve health care subsidies.
Senator Patty Murray, Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, emphasized the stakes for ordinary Americans:“We need a deal that reopens the government & stops premiums from doubling.”
House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, have said lawmakers will not return to session until the Senate advances a House-passed continuing resolution.Blame game intensifies
Both parties continue to trade blame over the shutdown . Trump and congressional Republicans insist Democrats must pass a“clean” funding bill first. Meanwhile, Democrats argue Republicans have stonewalled efforts at compromise.
Karoline Leavitt reiterated the White House position: any layoffs would be“an unfortunate consequence” of the shutdown, placing responsibility on Democrats.Also Read | US unemployment claims rise amid stagnant labour market, government shutdown
