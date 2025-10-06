Karur Stampede: TVK Cadre Moves Madras HC Against District Collector, Police Officials

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The controversy over the Karur stampede tragedy, which killed over 41 people, continues to unfold as Advocate G Kartheeban of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has moved the Madras High Court, seeking disciplinary action against senior police and administrative officials in Karur district. The petition names the District Collector along with three police officers-the Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Inspector of Police-for their purported lapses in duty during the tragic event.

In his court filing, Kartheeban, who practices at the Madras High Court, attributed the stampede at actor-politician Vijay's political rally to inadequate law and order arrangements. He contended that the officials responsible for maintaining public safety and implementing crowd control measures failed to fulfill their statutory obligations. The petitioner argued that the officials' alleged negligence and failure to perform their duties played a direct role in the disaster, resulting in devastating and permanent loss of innocent lives. Kartheeban has requested that the court should direct immediate departmental inquiries and punitive measures against the officers concerned. His submission notes that proper foresight and adequate preparation by the authorities could have prevented the tragedy entirely. The plea warns that failure to hold the officers accountable would create a harmful precedent, potentially compromising public safety protocols in future mass gatherings and allowing officials to evade responsibility for their actions.

SIT Formed by Madras HC

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector General of Police Asra Garg to probe the Karur stampede. While announcing the investigation, Justice N Senthilkumar had criticized TVK for abandoning the scene following the tragedy and their failure to demonstrate regret over the incident. The judge emphasized that the court must not ignore its duties or look away from such serious matters, noting that the events had been witnessed globally. The petition sought establishment of proper protocols for public gatherings and a thorough inquiry into what transpired.

The court formed the SIT based on a petition blaming the event organisers (TVK) for inadequate preparation and gross negligence. Meanwhile, Vijay postponed all future rallies for 14 days and defended the party cadre. The actor hinted at sabotage, stressing that the“whole truth will come out soon” and adding that people were already“watching everything.” In a direct challenge to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Vijay said,“If you want vengeance, do anything to me. Do not touch my party workers.”